Heavy snow forecast across Southern Interior as Arctic front and Pacific system collide

Photo: Environment Canada

A special weather statement is calling for potentially heavy snow across much of the Southern Interior.

Environment Canada says an Arctic front will begin to sweep across the province from north to south this evening, bringing periods of snow.

"At the same time, a Pacific low-pressure system will be approaching the coast from the west. As the moisture from the Pacific system interacts with the cold front from the north, periods of heavy snow are expected," the forecaster says.

Conditions are expected to last through Wednesday.

The statement is in place for the Okanagan, Shuswap, Thompson, Nicola, Fraser Canyon, Manning - Skagit Valley, Similkameen, Boundary, Arrow Lakes - Slocan Lake, West Kootenay, and Kootenay Lake.