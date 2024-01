Photo: Contributed

A jackknifed tractor-trailer has closed Highway 5 in Hope.

DriveBC says the incident happened just north of the Highway 3 and Highway 5 split.

"Jackknifed semi just outside of Hope heading north on the Coq. Traffic is backed up for a long ways back. Probably to Hope by now. Tow trucks have gotten through but it will be a long wait to get through," a Castanet reader said.

DriveBC says an assessment is in progress and drivers should expect delays.