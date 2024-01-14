Prince George homesteaders seeking like-minded people

Photo: . Lenard Sanders is logging the land with help from Norm the Percheron on the 90-acre farm south east of Prince George.

On 90 acres south east of Prince George, Asta and Lenard Sanders are looking for like-minded souls to share their back-to-nature lifestyle of living off the grid and logging the land.

Asta is a registered nurse from Germany who is an herbalist and Lenard is a logger who mills the wood to create value-added products.

Both are photographers.

The idea is to become less dependent on the grocery store by growing their own grains, increasing livestock numbers and developing the land to its greatest potential.

Recently, they posted a call out on Facebook.

“We believe growing our own food and living in nature gives us healing and peace of mind,” Lenard said. “We would like to build cabins/tiny houses, modern or rustic style, on our ninety acres. The cabins will be off the grid but water and electricity can be done, too.”

The couple has lived on the land since 2011 but Lenard’s family has owned the property since he was a teenager. He’s 63 now.

The idea to expand the farm started when Asta first heard about Russia’s missile attacks on Ukraine that began on Feb. 24, 2022.

She offered the farm as a safe haven for family and friends she has in Europe.

“I just want people to know what it’s like to have a peaceful life,” Asta said.

The invitation is open to anyone, she added.

There’s other practical reasons to want others on the property.

“It’s a simple life and we’d like to make it easier for everyone by sharing the workload,” Lenard said.

“If we go away we’d like the animals and the garden to still be taken care of. We’re getting older and it would be nice to have younger people around to help.”

Anyone interested can get more information by reaching out to Asta at www.facebook.com/asta.glembotzki