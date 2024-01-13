Temperature records broken across the B.C. Interior

Photo: Mike Biden

The arctic airmass responsible for dealing out bone-chilling temperatures across the province on Friday ended up breaking daily temperature records for many areas.

According to Environment Canada, a few dozen areas across the province set a Jan. 12 record for the lowest maximum temperature or lowest minimum temperature.

In Penticton, the area reported a new record low of -22.9 C, beating out the old record of -22.8 C set in 1909. It didn't get much warmer than the low either, with the lowest daily maximum setting a new record at -18.6 C, beating out their old record of -15.0 C set well over a century ago in 1909.

Princeton was especially chilly, reaching -39.6 C, their lowest recorded Jan. 12 temperature, beating out the old record of -34.4 C set in 1930. Princeton also set a new lowest daily maximum, at -25.1 C, just above their old record of -23.9 C set in 1911.

Osoyoos also blew past their old record for lowest maximum of -11.7 C set in 1971, reaching a new record of -16.3 C.

Merritt was also chilly, setting a new record of -23.6 C for their lowest maximum, beating out their old record of -20.0 C set in 1993.

Temperatures dipped to a new record low of -27.6 in Salmon Arm, beating out the previous Jan. 12 record set in 2017, while Lytton recorded a new daily minimum record, dipping down to -22.6 C.

Temperatures in the Interior are expected to climb to more seasonable levels starting Sunday, breaking out of the cold snap.