Temperatures of -45 C with wind chill expected on B.C. mountain highways

Photo: DriveBC A beautiful, but frigid, morning at the Coquihalla Summit Saturday.

It's another frigid day across British Columbia, and the Interior mountain passes remain particularly cold.

Extreme cold warnings remain in effect for the Coquihalla Highway and the Okanagan Connector, where temperatures are expected to be between -35 and -45 C with windchill.

“An extremely cold arctic ridge lies over B.C.,” Environment Canada says. “Temperatures between minus 25 to minus 35 in combination with winds of 20 gusting to 40 km/h will create dangerous wind chill values between minus 35 and minus 45.”

Saturday morning, it is currently -30 C at the Coquihalla summit. DriveBC warns of slippery sections throughout the highway.

Similar extreme cold warnings are in effect on Highway 3 from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, and on Highway 1 through Rogers Pass.

But the extreme cold is present at lower elevations as well. Saturday morning, it's -29 C at the Kelowna airport and -27 C at the Kamloops airport.

Temperatures are expected to become more moderate by Sunday.