'It's a mystery': Cat found tied to post in Richmond park

Photo: . Bellamy the cat was brought to RAPS after a good Samaritan found him tied to a post in a Richmond park.

A kitten was in a "deeply precarious position" when community members rescued him from a Richmond park last week.

Bellamy the cat was found tied to a post in a park just off No. 3 Road on Saturday, Jan. 6, according to the good Samaritan who brought him to the RAPS Cat Sanctuary.

"The poor guy was very dirty when he came in," said Valerie Wilson, assistant manager at the shelter.

RAPS didn't get much information about the state Bellamy was found in, except for the fact that he was wearing a harness.

The kitten, estimated to be around one year old, was not chipped and had no ID, and he was not neutered either. He was also reported to the Richmond Animal Shelter run by the BC SPCA, which did not receive any reports of lost pets matching his description.

By the time Bellamy was brought to the shelter, he had been kept in a carrier overnight, which Wilson described as "a mess."

He was treated at the RAPS animal hospital and besides having some feces on him and a low-grade heart murmur, Bellamy was "in good shape."

Wilson told the Richmond News Bellamy's situation was "fairly unusual" and it was "a mystery" as to why it happened.

He may have been abandoned or "he could have just been wandering and somebody decided to tie him in an attempt to keep him safe or keep him in an area," she said.

Now recovering at the shelter, Bellamy is healthy and "getting used to people." While he is still "quite shy," he can be bribed with his favourite freeze-dried treats.

Once Bellamy gets neutered and gets his heart murmur checked out, he will be ready for adoption around the end of January.

For community members who spot stray cats out and about, Wilson recommends they contact BC SPCA as RAPS only handles strays in "extreme cases." She added she would "never ever suggest" tying an animal to a post, as it wouldn't be able to get away from predators.