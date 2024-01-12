Drive-by shooter convicted, Williams Lake RCMP say

Photo: .

RCMP say 31-year old Trevor Lyndon Alexis pleaded guilty to multiple charges as of Jan. 10, with the Prince George Law Court courts convicting him of discharging a firearm with intent, and possession of a firearm contrary to court order, both committed during an incident on July 28, 2022, in Williams Lake.

Police say they were alerted by the public in July 2022 that a person in a newer Dodge Ram had shot at a Dodge Challenger in downtown Williams Lake, but the driver of the Challenger able to speed away from the Dodge Ram. Alexis was then identified as the shooter with the public's assistance.

A search warrant for a residence and the Dodge Ram was obtained, and officers located two firearms and ammunition consistent with the damage to the Challenger. Alexis was further confirmed to be the shooter following additional search warrants and was found to be involved with the 712 gang in the Cariboo Region.

Alexis was sentenced to three years in jail for the discharge of a firearm with intent, with an additional year in jail for possession of a firearm contrary to court order. He also confessed to other offences from further incidents in Prince George, added police.

The drive-by shooting occurred less than a month after the 2022 Williams Lake Stampede shooting, explained police, where two victims were shot. The shooter in the 2022 Williams Lake Stampede incident, Jordell Sellars, has been sentenced to nine years in jail, and was a former member of the Indian Outlawz, a rival gang to 712.