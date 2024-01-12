Drugs, 'stabbing weapons' and cellphones found at B.C.'s only maximum prison

Photo: . Kent Institution is located in the upper Fraser Valley. Photo: Google Maps

Drugs and weapons have been found and seized from a maximum security federal prison in B.C.

According to the assistant warden at Kent Institution, staff members found contraband and unauthorized items with an estimated institutional value of $17,800.

On Jan. 5, 2024, three cellphones and chargers, cannabis concentrates and various stabbing weapons were discovered.

Kim MacPherson says the seizure was the result of staff members' "vigilance."

Cannabis concentrates can be in various forms of oils, vaporizer, edibles and balms.

In an email, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) said police have been notified and the institution is investigating.

The prison is located in the upper Fraser Valley close to Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs. Kent Institution is the only maximum security facility in the Pacific Region (B.C.) and has a capacity of 378 inmates.

CSC did not say how the drugs and items came to the prison or where they were found.

According to CSC, there are several tools to prevent drugs from entering the institution.

“These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors,” the email said.

CSC is “heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institution” and adds that it works with police officers to “take action” against people who bring contraband into correctional facilities.

CSC encourages anyone who has information related to drug use or trafficking at its institutions to call their tip line at 1-866-780-3784.