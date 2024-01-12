Have you seen him? Missing 67-year-old man may be in B.C.

Photo: Saskatchewan RCMP. William "Michael" Neuman was last seen in Canora, Sask. on Dec. 5, 2023.

Police believe a missing Saskatchewan man might be in British Columbia and are asking the public to keep a lookout for him.

William “Michael” Neuman disappeared from Canora, Sask., and has not been seen since Dec. 5, 2023.

"Investigators have determined that he may have connections to British Columbia,” says a media officer with Saskatchewan RCMP. "It is unknown if he has travelled there, but investigators ask residents of Alberta and British Columbia to report any sightings of him."

Neuman, 67, is believed to be injured or in need of urgent medical attention. Police conducted a well-being check on him at his residence on Roslyn Avenue in Canora but could not find him. Officers have checked locations he’s known to visit but he hasn't been found

Since Neuman’s disappearance, many attempts have been made to find him by Saskatchewan RCMP’s Traffic Services, Police Dog Services and Remote Piloted Aircraft Systems, as well as conservation officers from the Provincial Protective Services Branch and members of the local fire department.

Neuman is described at five-foot-10, 200 pounds, has brown eyes and long grey hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Canora RCMP at 306-563-4700 or anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).