Grand Forks fire chief pays elderly couple the money owed for incomplete kitchen renovation

Photo: City of Grand Forks Grand Forks Fire Chief James (Jim) Runciman

An elderly couple in Trail has finally got their money back after a contractor walked away from their kitchen renovation back in 2021. That contractor remains the fire chief of the City of Grand Forks.

Last month, Castanet reported that Grand Forks Fire Chief James (Jim) Runciman had turned himself in to the courts in Kelowna, more than two months after a warrant had been issued for his arrest over a civil lawsuit that he'd refused to respond to.

Prior to becoming Fire Chief and Manager of Emergency Services of Grand Forks, Runciman operated Kokanee Peaks Interior Inc. out of Nelson. Jodi and Trevor Rawson, 63 and 75 respectively, hired his company back in 2021 to renovate their kitchen. But they say he stopped showing up midway through the job, taking close to $30,000 of theirs with him.

In late 2022, the Rawsons filed a claim against the company and Runciman in Small Claims Court. After not responding to the claim for months, a judge issued a default judgment order in the Rawsons' favour this past June. When Runciman continued to ignore the order, the warrant for his arrest was issued.

The Rawsons attended their court date with Runciman Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Rossland Law Courts. But while the couple got their money back, they never got their day in court with Runciman.

“At quarter to one, the courthouse phoned us to say that a cheque was dropped off,” Jodi said.

But she says Runciman never showed up in front of the judge at 2 p.m. But since he had dropped off the cheque in the amount owed, Jodi says the judge closed the case.

Despite feeling intimidated by Runciman, Jodi says she was disappointed she never got her day in front of a judge with him.

“I was all prepared to meet him face-to-face, civilly, but [to] let him have it and let him know the pain we were going through with it all,” Jodi said. “We had to sell our vehicle to come up with the money to finish [the renovation] ... we had to sell our vehicles and our motorhome. You know, and that was huge.”

The Rawsons managed to get enough money to finish the job as best they could themselves. But in late 2022, Trevor fell off their home's roof during the work, braking his back, hips, femur and ribs. He was hospitalized for 11 days. Then, this past August, Jodi became ill and had to have heart surgery to replace a valve.

“I'm still angry at him because it didn't have to go this way,”Jodi said “we could have worked this out in a five-minute conversation two years ago.”

The Rawsons weren't the only ones who were hoping to actually see Runciman at the courthouse. Jodi says four other people from Nelson and Castlegar who'd allegedly been ripped off by Runciman attended at the courthouse Thursday to support her.

While the whole ordeal has caused immense pain and stress for the Rawsons, Jodi says she's feeling “so much better” now. Their kitchen is complete and both she and her husband have recovered from their surgeries.

“It's over for us,” she said of the whole ordeal.

But it appears Runciman remains employed as the Grand Forks fire chief. Castanet once again reached out to the City of Grand Forks for information about Runciman's employment status, but the city again did not respond.

According to the City of Grand Forks' website, Runciman remains employed as the fire chief and manager of emergency services.