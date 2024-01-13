BC Parks open reservations four months in advance

Photo: BC Parks

Campers can now make their spring reservations at BC Parks.

It's time to get out the calendar and plan camping trips in provincial parks this spring because visitors can now book a campsite four months ahead of their arrival date to help ensure campers can enjoy some of B.C.'s best natural attractions.

May Long Weekend reservations open Wednesday, Jan. 17, which is the kick-off to camping season for many campers throughout the province of British Columbia.

This year, BC Parks has added Martha Creek Provincial Park campground, north of Revelstoke, to the reservation system. The campground recently had a new campground loop added, which includes accessible pit toilets, potable water, grey-water disposal, and garbage and recycling facilities.

The addition this year created 32 new campsites, bringing the total to 108, with 83 now available for reservation.

Martha Creek offers a mix of reservable and first-come, first-served campsites, and is the only provincial park on the Revelstoke reservoir.

People can create up to five different availability notifications for any dates for reservable campgrounds. If a campsite becomes available for the desired date and location, campers will receive an email that the site can be reserved.

More than 366,000 camping reservations were made in 2023, which was a 15 per cent increase from 2022.