Prince George RCMP say semi driver who got stuck on train tracks blew double alcohol limit

Prince George RCMP are investigating after the driver of a big rig blew nearly double the legal limit after his truck became stuck on railroad tracks.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of a semi that was stuck on the tracks near the 1900 block of River Road in Prince George.

When police arrived, they noted several signs of possible alcohol-impairment on the driver, says Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.

“Police made a roadside demand for a breath sample, which resulted in a fail reading on the approved screening device, or ASD. The driver was subsequently arrested and brought to the Prince George RCMP detachment for a full impaired driving investigation.

“The driver provided two breath samples that registered as nearly double the legal limit. The driver was then released from police custody with a future court date,” says Cooper.

Police also issued the driver a 90-day administrative driving prohibition, and the vehicle was impounded.