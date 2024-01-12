Truck hits roof of George Massey Tunnel, driver reports

Photo: Glacier Media

A driver told Richmond RCMP she saw a truck hit the top of the George Massey Tunnel Wednesday night.

The driver said she was driving directly behind the truck, and it initially came to a full stop inside the tunnel after hitting the roof but then continued driving.

The driver behind the truck gave police dash-cam video of the incident.

It has been alleged, after the truck exited the tunnel, it pulled over and the driver possibly spoke with an employee from a road maintenance contractor.

However, this person has yet to be identified.

Based on their investigation, Richmond RCMP believe they have identified the trailer involved.

They are working to identify the driver and ask that the driver contact police.

The RCMP Road Safety Unit are leading this investigation and it remains active and ongoing.

They are asking anyone who may have witnessed this collision or have dash-cam footage or information about this collision to contact them at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2024-1070.