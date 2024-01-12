Two skiers with frozen feet and hypothermia rescued near Whistler overnight

Photo: North Shore Rescue

Search-and-rescue teams with helicopter support rescued two lost skiers from Fitzsimmons Creek near Whistler Thursday night, as temperatures plummeted. The pair were reportedly ski-touring, but came down too far and got stuck in the creek gully.

Help came just in the nick of time as the skiers were hypothermic with frozen feet. An arctic outflow warning was in effect for Whistler at the time.

The wind chill temperature at the time of the rescue was approximately -50C, according to North Shore Rescue.

The team noted the mission was not straightforward. They shared details of the rescue with members of the public via a Facebook post, stressing the skiers would not have survived much longer in the freezing weather.

“NSR and Talon successfully hoisted out the two lost skiers who fell into Fitzsimmons creek,” they wrote. “Special attention was paid to avoid the Peak to Peak cables and zip lines in this area which are impossible to see at night. Two hoist techs were inserted and the subjects were hoisted out in two evolutions. With windchill, temps were around -50C. It is unlikely the skiers would have survived the night. Flight team is returning back to the North Shore now.”