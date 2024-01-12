Extreme cold continues for Southern Interior with risk of frostbite

Photo: The Canadian Press

Extreme cold alerts continue for most of B.C. as residents of the Okanagan wake up to temperatures in the minus 20s this morning.

Environment Canada says bitterly cold wind chills can be expected near -35 C in the Southern Interior.

"An extremely cold arctic ridge lies over B.C. ... cold nighttime temperatures in combination with periodic winds of 20 km/h will give dangerous windchill values near -35," the forecaster says.

"During the daytime hours, slightly warmer temperatures will bring windchill values closer to -30."

Temperatures are expected to moderate somewhat on Saturday.

"Extreme cold puts everyone at risk. Watch for cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes."

An Arctic outflow covers most of Western Canada, and some areas will see wind chills -40 or -55 C.

In these conditions, frostbite can develop within minutes.

In the Okanagan, today's high will be about -18 C, but the wind chill will make it feel like -34 this morning and -27 this afternoon.

Tonight will be clear, with winds up to 15 km/h and lows about -25 C with wind chills of -33 overnight.