Burnaby man, 28, charged in 'road rage' incident police say ended in gunfire

Photo: Vancouver Police

A 28-year-old Burnaby man is in custody after what police described as a "road rage incident" in East Vancouver that ended in gunfire.

Vancouver police said a driver had to slam on his brakes to avoid a jaywalker on Commercial Drive near East 12th Avenue Saturday evening.

"The two exchanged words before the pedestrian pulled a gun and shot at the driver," stated a VPD post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Tuesday.

The driver was not hit and called 911, according to the post, and VPD later arrested the suspect.

Michael Jerome Crunik has now been charged with one count of possessing an unloaded prohibited or restricted firearm, a handgun, with readily accessible ammunition and no licence, according to the Vancouver provincial court registry.

VPD media relations officer Const. Tania Visintin said the file remains under investigation.

Crunik remains in custody.

His next court date is scheduled for Friday (Dec. 12).