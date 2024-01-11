B.C. laser hair removal worker faces more sex allegations

Photo: Skin Technique A Vancouver laser hair removal clinic employee is facing sexual assault and voyeurism after police investigated patient complaints.

Two more civil lawsuits have been filed in B.C. Supreme Court against a Vancouver man charged in January 2022 with one count of sexual assault and one count of voyeurism after a Vancouver Police Department (VPD) investigation.

The alleged offences for which Ali Aghasardar, 50, has been charged with occurred between January and October 2019, police said.

The VPD launched an investigation in 2019 after one person reported being sexually assaulted during laser hair removal appointments at Dermabella Clinic near Howe and Smithe streets. During that investigation, detectives identified a second victim who had allegedly been photographed while naked and receiving treatment at the clinic.

Now, two women have filed notices of civil claim (NOCC) in the high court.

Glacier Media has chosen not the name the complainants in order not to violate criminal court rules on anonymity in sexual assault-related cases. Given the names in the VPD criminal investigation are under a ban, Glacier Media cannot confirm if it's the same people who filed the Jan. 5 notices of civil claim.

Both notices of civil claim name Aghasardar, Dermabella Clinic and Seven Sky Wellness, as defendants. The latter two businesses are registered in West Vancouver, state the court documents.

Aghasardar was suspended in October 2020 by the College of Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners and Acupuncturists of BC.

The claim said the defendants did not terminate Aghasardar or implement patient-safety protocols.

One woman said she had appointments with him to remove pubic region hair between March 2020 and October 2021. The other woman said her appointments were between October 2020 and January 2022.

Both women alleged he used a heavy eye mask to blindfold her and then to “voyeuristic video and/or photographs . . . while she was unaware.”

The claims said she then saw a social media post warning about Aghasardar. She contacted police, who confirmed there were issues.

“The plaintiff was horrified at the recognition that she would likely have been the subject of Aghasardar’s 'voyeuristic video and/or photographs,'" the claim said.

Both women are claiming multiple forms of damages.

None of the civil suit allegations have been proven in court.

The older lawsuits and responses

The two women’s cases come on the heels of earlier cases.

In a NOCC claim filed Jan. 21, 2022, a woman said she booked hair removal sessions between May and July 2019. She then booked further sessions.

She alleged on Aug. 20 and Oct. 9, 2019, Aghasardar engaged in sexual touching of intimate areas on the first occasion and went significantly further on the second.

In his April 8, 2022 response to the civil claim, Aghasardar denied any touching of a sexual nature.

“Any physical touching of the plaintiff that occurred during these sessions was incidental to, and a necessary part of, such treatment,” the response said.

“At no time, did the plaintiff directly complain to Dr. Aghasardar or to the clinic staff about her treatments at the clinic,” the response said. “Rather, after each of her treatments (including the two sessions which involved the alleged sexual assaults), the plaintiff booked a further appointment with Dr. Aghasardar, despite having the option to book the same treatment with a female hair removal technician.”

In a notice of civil claim filed Feb. 7, 2022, a woman said she purchased hair removal treatments in December 2020 for hair in the public region.

She said her eyes were covered, and that “Aghasardar then took surreptitious voyeuristic video and/or photographs of (her) pubic region while she was unaware.”

That case, however, sought certification of the claim as a class-action suit against Aghasardar.

In an Aug. 19, 2022 NOCC response, the defendants said clients consent to having targeted hair removal regions photographed for “tracking progress, and measuring the effectiveness of the laser hair removal services provided.”

The response said Aghasardar’s cellphone is used to take client photos and, “within a reasonable time after a client concluded treatment with the clinic.”

The college suspension

After the 2022 charges Aghasardar was given a court-imposed condition not to be alone with any patient or client without another adult present for the duration of any treatment, police said.

Aghasardar was the subject of a complaint to the College of Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners and Acupuncturists of BC. The college received a complaint from a female patient alleging professional misconduct on Sept. 28, 2020.

The same day, the college received notification from police regarding the same conduct and that a criminal investigation was underway.

On Oct. 8, 2020, the college said Aghasardar consented to a registration suspension to remain in place until its inquiry committee has made a disposition decision.