YVR gets $74M federal funding to expand cargo capacity, reduce pollution

Photo: Valerie Leung. Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is getting federal funding to expand its cargo capacity.

Transport Canada is investing millions in Vancouver International Airport (YVR) to improve efficiency and increase cargo volume.

Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, announced on Thursday an investment of up to $74.3 million to help boost YVR's cargo capacity by 160,000 tonnes and bring a $22 billion increase to Canada's trade potential.

The project includes plans to increase parking space capacity for four more widebody freighter aircraft, upgrade an access road, as well as construction preparations for a new air cargo warehouse.

The investment is expected to support business growth for Canadian carriers such as Air Canada, WestJet and Cargojet and reduce the need for local exporters to travel to further airports.

Truck travel is estimated to reduce by up to 229 million kilometres over 30 years, improving highway safety and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

According to City of Richmond data, 82,805 tonnes of air cargo passed through YVR during the third quarter of 2023, marking a 0.5 per cent decrease from the same period in 2022.

Sectors expected to benefit from the investment include agriculture and fisheries, which need to export perishable items promptly, as well as advanced manufacturing and pharmaceuticals.

The federal government also expects the funding to help "create a greener transportation system" by making room for fuel-efficient widebody freighter aircraft and reducing pollution by up to 25 per cent.

The investment is provided through the National Trade Corridors Fund.