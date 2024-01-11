Man faces many weapons charges after Creston, B.C. search warrant

Photo: Contributed RCMP emergency response vehicle.

A Kootenay man is facing a long list of charges after a search warrant was executed last week.

RCMP say began an investigation on Jan. 5 into alleged crimes against a person involving the use of a firearm. Officers executed a search warrant at a property near Highway 3 and Canyon-Lister Rd. in Creston, B.C.

Tactical police officers converged on the property at 11 a.m. on Jan. 5 and brought the suspect into police custody without incident.

"Following the arrest, officers conducted the search of the property. Multiple firearms along with ammunition were located and seized. These firearms were loaded and stored unsafely, as well as altered in a fashion that is common in firearm possession for the purpose of committing crime," says Staff Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk, Creston RCMP detachment commander.



Dwayne Robert Schickerowski, 41, has been charged with; Uttering Threats to Cause Death, Possession of a Weapon for a Purpose Dangerous to the Public, Using a Firearm in the Commission of an Indictable Offence, Possession of a Prohibited Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Careless Use of a Firearm.

Schickerowski remains in custody pending his next court appearance.

"This was yet another dynamic investigation requiring delicate handling in the interest of public and police safety. I am grateful for the quick, thorough and appropriate response by my officers in bringing this dangerous individual into custody," Buliziuk says.