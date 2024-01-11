Volunteer fire departments across BC Interior receive millions for equipment upgrades and training

Photo: Jon Manchester

More than 200 volunteer B.C. fire departments are receiving funding to boost their capabilities and purchase equipment.

Several departments across the Thompson-Okanagan will share in more than $6.2 million via the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund.

Those include more than $115,000 in the Central Okanagan for the Joe Rich, North Westside, Wilson's Landing, and Ellison departments.

Lake Country will receive $30,000 for wildland-urban interface personal protective equipment.

Peachland will use $30,000 to help with the costs of protective clothing.

In the North Okanagan, the BX-Swan Lake, Silver Star, and Lumby departments will share $67,000 for equipment and training, while Armstrong will get $30,000 for a self-contained breathing equipment.

In the South Okanagan-Similkameen, Oliver, Summerland and Princeton will receive similar amounts, for equipment and radio upgrades.

In the Shuswap, Salmon Arm, Sicamous, and Chase will use their money for equipment, training, and a new air compressor.

Thompson-Nicola Regional District fire departments in Blackpool, Vavenby, Loon Lake, South Green Lake, Tobiano, Pritchard, Little Fort, McLure, and Monte Creek will share $270,000 under a regional fire department equipment and training project.

In Barriere, the volunteer department will receive $10,530.

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu says the funding will help the fire departments protect communities more effectively.



"Firefighters play such an important role in our communities, and the people who live here know that. We all recognize the tremendous work they do to keep us safe in some of the scariest moments of our lives, and I have tremendous gratitude for our firefighters," she said.

TNRD chair Barbara Roden said the funding provides the opportunity "to increase capacity and resiliency for our nine fire departments and their communities" as well as allowing the purchase of equipment for initial assistance with wildfire response.

"The quality gear and equipment purchased with this grant will enhance firefighter effectiveness in emergency-response efforts, strengthen firefighter confidence and increase job resiliency," Roden added.

"Many people living in smaller or remote B.C. communities are served by hard-working volunteer or partly volunteer fire departments. These departments don't have the same resources found in larger communities," noted George Heyman, acting Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness.

"We're supporting these fire departments with funding for equipment and training to ensure people are safer and better protected by enhanced local firefighting capability that meets local needs."