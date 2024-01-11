Police renew calls for help to find Victoria resident last seen two years ago

Photo: RCMP

Victoria police are not giving up in the search for Ian Indridson.

On Wednesday, the second anniversary of his disappearance, VicPD put out an appeal for the public’s help in finding the Victoria resident, who was 54 when he went missing.

“We are reminding the public this file remains open,” the department said in a social media post.

Indridson has not been seen since the early hours of Jan. 10, 2022.

Indridson, who lived in the Fairfield-Gonzales neighbourhood, was believed to be wearing a dark sweatshirt with Eddie Bauer printed on the front, black sweatpants and rubber boots when he disappeared.

He is five-foot-11 with a slim build and short salt and pepper hair.

Anyone who sees Indridson is asked to call 911.

If you have any information about where he may be, call VicPD at 250-995-7654, extension 1.