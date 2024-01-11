Extreme cold warnings across BC, with wind chills plunging this afternoon

Photo: Environment Canada

Arctic outflow and extreme cold warnings cover almost all of B.C. and Western Canada as winter tightens its grip on the West.

Environment Canada issued the alerts overnight as an "extremely cold" Arctic ridge pushes south.

"A period of very cold wind chills is expected," the national forecaster says.

"An extremely cold Arctic ridge is building over B.C. and pushing south. Temperatures between -25 and -30 C in combination with winds of 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h will create dangerous wind chill values near -35 beginning Thursday evening," Environment Canada says for the Southern Interior, including the Coquihalla Highway and Okanagan Connector

Bitterly cold conditions will continue into late Friday morning.

Travellers may also experience episodes of blowing snow that reduce visibility.

Wind chill values are expected to moderate on Friday as the winds diminish.

Travellers are encouraged to keep emergency supplies in their vehicle, such as blankets and jumper cables.

In the Okanagan, there is a 30 per cent chance of flurries today, becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon.

Temperatures will fall this afternoon with wind chills -24 C in the valley.

Tonight, lows around -21 C are expected, with wind chills of -32 C overnight and a risk of frostbite for those outside.

Wind chills as low as -55 C are expected in Northern B.C.