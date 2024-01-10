Soaring costs mean extra $105M needed for two Burnaby rental developments

Photo: Metro Vancouver Housing. Construction costs are soaring at these two Burnaby rental projects.

Skyrocketing construction costs mean two below-market rental developments in Burnaby have come in double their expected budget.

The projects developed by Metro Vancouver Housing Corp., the regional government’s housing authority, have come in a combined $105.5 million above their original 2020 estimates.

Now Metro Vancouver Regional District staff are recommending taking up to $39.5 million out of its reserves and $70.1 million in financing to fund the two projects: the Steller at 7388 Southwynde Ave. and the Connection at 7730 Sixth St., according to a new staff report.

The Steller, a six-storey, 122-unit redevelopment with an integrated child-care facility, was estimated in 2020 to cost $45.5 million.

That estimate has increased by 106.4 per cent to $93.9 million.

Meanwhile, the budget for the Connection, a six-storey, 174-unit project with one in-suite daycare unit for eight children, has increased 89.5 per cent from $63.8 million to $120.9 million.

The report, to be presented to Metro Vancouver’ housing committee this Friday, states the increases are due to “significant cost increases across the construction industry, increased lending rates, as well as design changes.”

The design changes include increasing the floor area of both developments, adding two new residential units to the Connection, adding bike storage and accommodating loading space for tenant move-ins and move-outs.

To make up for the increased cost, staff have recommended pulling up to $17 million in cash from reserves and borrowing $43.5 million from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. for the Connection.

The Steller likewise needs $22.5 million from the reserves and $26.6 million in loans from CMHC, according to staff.

“MVH’s equity component would be funded from contributions raised through the $4M annual tax requisition for municipal partnerships and expansion,” said the report for the Steller.

Metro Vancouver Housing Corp.’s development reserve has “sufficient funds” to support both projects, according to the reports.

Both developments are receiving various grants from BC Housing, the City of Burnaby, CMHC, and the Ministry of Education and Child Care.

Much of the grant funding is conditional on the sites being rented at below-market rates.

The rental rates will not be affected by the updates to the project budgets, Metro Vancouver spokesperson Jennifer Saltman told the Burnaby NOW.

In May last year, Metro Vancouver’s housing committee heard construction costs have seen “unprecedented increases” since 2020.

In the last six months, the City of Burnaby has also seen at least five major community centre redevelopments come in hundreds of millions overbudget.

The Metro Vancouver housing committee will discuss the report and vote on staff recommendations at its meeting Friday, Jan. 12, and the Metro Vancouver board will have the final say at a later date.