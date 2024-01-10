Watch: Ferry car deck floods during 'rough sees' in Strait of Juan de Fuca

People on a Washington State ferry were met with rough seas while travelling through the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

Video captured by a staff member on Tuesday shows waves crashing into the ferry and spilling onto the deck.

A spokesperson for Washington State Ferries says the vessel was being moved to Anacortes, Washington, which is across the border roughly 39 nautical miles from Victoria.

There were no passengers on the ferry at the time.

In the video, waves can be seen splashing over parked vehicles and rushing through the vessel. At one point, the water floods the entire deck and chairs are floating in the water.

"Damage minimal. This has no effect on service,” says a spokesperson.

The ferry is expected to replace one of the ferries for the San Juan Islands by the upcoming weekend.

Strong northwest winds are expected to hit B.C. on Thursday morning, producing high water levels.

On Wednesday afternoon, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement warning of big waves for shorelines along the Strait of Georgia, including Stanley Park, University of British Columbia, Kitsilano, Richmond and Delta.

On Tuesday, the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority closed the Ogden Point breakwater, citing safety concerns. Sooke’s Whiffin Spit Park was also closed, as high winds and tides washed debris ashore.

Video captured showed ocean water flooding a section of Dallas Road on Tuesday.