Appeal of sentence in 2016 attack, kidnaping, extortion case dismissed

A man who was convicted for his role in kidnapping and beating up a man near Hope back in 2016 lost his appeal of his nine-year sentence earlier this week.

On Monday, Justice Gregory Fitch of the BC Court of Appeal dismissed Robert Lowry's appeal, in which he was seeking a reduced sentence, following his conviction back in July 2020.

According to Justice Fitch's recently published decision, the incident stemmed from a drug debt, between one of Lowry's co-accused Neil Cantrill and an illicit cannabis grower. The incident occurred about two years prior to the federal legalization of cannabis.

Lowry, who was 45 at the time, was living in Alberta, but he was vacationing in Kelowna in August 2016, when Cantrill set up a meeting with the grower on a Highway pullout near Hope. Lowry, a former boxing champion, attended the meeting as “the muscle” for Cantrill's “extortion scheme,” while Cantrill's son Stephan also attended.

When the grower arrived at the meeting place, Cantrill grabbed him by the throat and said “So you think you can rip me off,” before Lowry repeatedly punched him in the face and choked him. The victim soiled himself, almost lost consciousness, and told the court he thought he was going to die.

The Cantrills and Lowry then drove the grower to this house and attempted to force him to transfer ownership of his house to Cantrill.

Having been alerted by concerned citizens, police arrived at the home and arrested the three men.

Following conviction, Lowry was handed a nine-year sentence, while Neil Cantrill was given 10 years and Stephan Cantrill was given six.

Earlier this year, Lowry unsuccessfully appealed his conviction. Failing that, he instead appealed the length of his sentence this past December, arguing his sentence should be reduced.

As part of his appeal, he partially relied upon a serious assault perpetrated upon him by other inmates in November 2020 while he was incarcerated at Matsqui Institution. He was struck in the face with a rock hidden inside a sock and then stabbed between five and seven times in the face, arm and shoulder. Lowry says he has lost vision in his left eye as a result.

While Justice Fitch noted that vigilante violence stemming from a person's offence can be used as a factor in sentencing upon appeal, he said there was no evidence the attack had anything to do with Lowry's offences.

Lowry also argued his sentencing judge failed to take apply the sentencing principle of restraint, erroneously assessed his culpability in the crime and failed to take into account Lowry's mental health challenges that had arisen from a 2009 car crash.

But ultimately, Justice Fitch fond no merit in Lowry's appeal and upheld his nine-year sentence.