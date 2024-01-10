B.C. Brothers Keepers drug gang sentencing delayed to March

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth. Themis, the goddess of justice, holds scales of balance and is blindfolded to represent the unbiased principles of justice.

The sentencing of three alleged members of the Brothers Keepers gang has been delayed to March 4, a B.C. Supreme Court judge agreed Jan. 10.

Amandeep Singh Kang, Dylan Robert Ferris and Tanisha Bhatti were in court on multiple counts of drug trafficking but Associated Chief Justice Heather Holmes agreed to a request to adjourn for two months.

Federal Crown prosecutor Irene Sattarzadeh told Holmes lawyers prepared an agreed statement of facts for the March appearance.

In 2021, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU-BC) said an investigation led to the seizure of more than 11 kilograms of drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine; laboratory equipment and chemicals used to process and produce synthetic drugs; a loaded pistol; and more than $50,000 in cash.

A June 14 indictment said alleged trafficking offences involving heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine occurred in Vancouver, Surrey, Burnaby, Nanaimo and Campbell River.

The charges came after a CFSEU-BC investigation into the group’s activities.

On Oct. 30, Kang entered a guilty plea in B.C. Supreme Court for commission of an offence for a criminal organization and conspiracy to drug trafficking.

His lawyer, Michael Klein, told Holmes it was best that Kang not be brought into court “for security reasons.”

On Nov. 3, 2021, charges stemming from the CFSEU-BC investigation were approved against Kang, Andrew Miguel Best, Ferris, Jannat Bibi Nadeem, Moshmem Khanun Khan, and Bhatti.

CFSEU-BC said Best pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking and was sentenced to five years.

And, police said, on Dec. 21, Khan pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and was given a conditional sentence.

Nadeem is also currently awaiting the judicial process.

“CFSEU-BC’s goal was to disrupt and suppress the violent gang activity led by this specific criminal organization by collaborating with our policing partners in sharing intelligence and investigative avenues,” police said at the time.

“The Brothers Keepers task force and these resulting convictions is an example of CFSEU-BC’s ability to disrupt and impact an extremely violent organized crime group that threatens the safety of our communities,” said Insp. Joel Hussey, CFSEU-BC's acting deputy operations officer.

Sattarzadeh said the agreed statements of facts would be lengthy and mused before Holmes about not reading it all in court.

Holmes suggested at least having copies of it available in the courtroom for members of the public or the media.