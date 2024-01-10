B.C.'s top doctor says COVID-19 rapid tests still work well, despite IH memo saying otherwise

While Interior Health told their medical staff Monday that COVID-19 rapid tests “are not reliable for diagnosis of COVID-19,” Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says “they still work very well.”

During a press conference Wednesday, B.C.'s top doctor addressed the Castanet's reporting on a recent internal memo sent to Interior Health clinical staff, directing them to no longer use the COVID-19 rapid tests “to direct clinical care or infection prevention control measures.”

The memo says the use of the tests “must stop immediately,” but Dr. Henry says “this is not something new.”

“It was just reminding people in the clinical setting, when we need to make a diagnosis of somebody or we need to understand what's going on, that we want to be using the [Nucleic Acid] Test and the PCR test because they allow us to test for more things and they're more accurate,” Dr. Henry said.

“Rapid antigen tests are still helpful. They're really helpful when we're at home and we're using them to make decisions about our own actions ... There's a place for both of them, but in healthcare settings we generally want to use the more accurate PCR testing.”

Dr. Henry noted that rapid tests can still be used at home to help people decide what measures they should take.

“If I have them at home and I have a scratchy throat and I want to see if it's COVID, it's a really good test to help me determine what's going on with myself and my family, whether I need to take certain measures,” she said.

“If somebody is sick enough to go into hospital with a respiratory infection, or to go into their doctor's office, we want to do a more accurate PCR test, or a nucleic acid test, because that allows us to test for more than just COVID.”

Earlier this week, IH's Medical Director of Microbiology and Genomics Amanda Wilmer told Castanet the rapid tests “detect infections in more than 70-80 per cent of patients with COVID-19.”