B.C. hospital admissions break record as respiratory illness season nears peak

Photo: The Canadian Press Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

British Columbia's health minister says hospitals are dealing with a record number of in-patients as the province's respiratory illness season nears its peak.

Health Minister Adrian Dix told a briefing that 10,435 people were in hospital as of Tuesday night, the most the province has ever seen, and many have respiratory illnesses.

Dix says it's a "particularly challenging time" for the health system.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told the briefing that cases of Influenza A and respiratory syncytial virus are high across B.C. and are expected to peak in the next week or so.

She says COVID-19 cases are also showing signs of increasing in recent weeks with 219 people in hospital and 26 people in intensive care.

However, Henry says the respiratory illness season appears to be returning to patterns similar to periods before the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says influenza has contributed to the deaths of three children in B.C. in recent weeks and has seen outbreaks in at least two dozen long-term care facilities.