Mountie struck by vehicle speeding through roadblock between Salmo and Nelson

Photo: Colin Dacre

A Trail B.C. man is facing multiple charges, including assaulting a police officer after plowing into an RCMP roadblock.

The incident started at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on Railway Street in Salmo, B.C. when an RCMP officer on patrol spotted a stolen Toyota Tundra. The officer attempted to pull the stolen vehicle over, but the driver sped away towards Nelson. The officer disengaged from the chase due to public safety concerns.

RCMP set up a roadblock between Salmo and Nelson in an attempt to stop the driver, but instead of stopping, he rammed three police vehicles and collided with an officer who was outside his patrol vehicle and kept driving at a high rate of speed towards Nelson.

Officers then began setting up a spike belt to disable the fleeing truck, but several civilian vehicles also drove over it, resulting in damage to vehicles but no injuries.

The suspect vehicle was later found abandoned near the Nordic Ski Club outside of Nelson. Mounties used the assistance of a civilian with a snowmobile to locate the man fleeing on foot and they were eventually able to locate and arrest him.

“This was a highly dangerous and volatile situation, and we’re thankful no member of the public was harmed by this man’s reckless behaviour,” says Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson.

The officer struck by the suspect’s vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was later released from hospital.

The 42-year-old man was held in custody pending a bail hearing. Several charges, including assaulting a police officer, are being recommended to the BC Prosecution Service.