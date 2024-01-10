Environment Canada issues more snowfall warnings for mountain passes

Photo: Contributed 11:43 a.m. Coquihalla Summit to Merritt

Environment Canada has issued new snowfall warnings the major highway routes between the B.C. Interior and Lower Mainland.

Snowfall amounts between 15 and 20 cm are expected between Wednesday night and Thursday on the Coquihalla while another 10 should fall on Highway 3 in the Manning Park area. Between 10 and 15 cm should fall on the Trans Canada through the Fraser Canyon south of Lytton.

"It's looking like we are going to see some flurries or snow overnight. And for most people in the valley bottom, we're looking at around two to four centimetres of snow," said Derek Lee, meteorologist with Environment Canada.

"If you're up say on the Okanagan Connector, we can see higher, maybe up to 10 centimetres for the overnight period. After that snow blast, we should be entering a period of colder weather."

"The temperatures are likely going to be the coldest on Friday night with around a -26°C for the Kamloops area, and -25°C in Kelowna."

Lee says the weather change will also be accompanied by strong winds which he says could stick around during until the middle of next week.

"It can lead to temperature being feeling 10 to 15 degrees colder than what it really is, maybe 10 to 15 degrees colder with a 10 to 20 km/h wind."

Lee says the Interior can expect unseasonably cold temperatures for the next five to seven days.

"This is way colder than normal for sure. The normals for the Okanagan is around a high of -1°C and an overnight low of -8°C. So when we dip into the -20s It's almost like 10 to 15 degrees below average."

Lee expects another Pacific system to influence weather patterns again next week which should bring some milder air with it.

"I would say cold temperatures are pretty much the theme," Lee says.