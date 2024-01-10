Man charged in Prince George encampment shooting

Photo: Glacier Media

A man with a history of violent crime has been charged with attempted murder with a firearm following a shooting last week in a Prince George encampment that left a victim seriously injured.

Fabian James Charlie remains in custody on the count pending a bail hearing this Friday, according to court records. He was apprehended after RCMP were called to a report of a gunshot at 8:30 a.m. last Friday.

Charlie faces a sentence ranging from five years to life in prison if convicted.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Charlie's criminal record includes five convictions for assault, according to court records.

He was also among the three arrested in August 2008 for allegedly participating in a shootout near the corner of Fifth and Dominion in downtown Prince George.

Some witnesses estimate that as many as 40 shots were fired as the three drove by a vehicle occupied by three other men from a rival drug gang.

The incident sent a chill among business owners nearby. However, charges of attempted murder against the three were eventually dropped due to a lack of evidence.

Police said at the time that those involved were all members of the Independent Soldiers, a street-level gang that ran crack shacks in the city, but there was an internal struggle going on with a splinter group.