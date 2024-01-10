Federal investigators heading to Revelstoke to probe fatal helicopter crash

Photo: The Canadian Press Rescue crews located a helicopter that crashed east of Revelstoke in Glacier National Park on Friday. This file image shows a search and rescue helicopter in the same area in March 2010. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Federal investigators will soon be headed to the Revelstoke area to look into a helicopter crash Friday that killed an American businessman.

Rob Blair was the pilot and lone occupant of a Bell 206B chopper flying from Calgary to Sicamous. He died when it went down in bad weather in Glacier National Park.

The helicopter’s beacon was pinging about 10 miles east of Revelstoke, but weather conditions meant crews had a tough time accessing the site.

Search and rescue crews scoured the area alongside military aircraft. The crash site was discovered on Sunday.

In a statement, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it will deploy a team of investigators to probe the incident.

“The TSB is gathering information and assessing the occurrence,” the statement said.

The helicopter was registered to Aircraft Guaranty Corporation, according to the TSB.