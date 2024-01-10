Multiple crashes overnight on Southern Interior highways

Photo: DriveBC

Vehicle recovery is underway after a multi-vehicle incident on the Coquihalla Highway just south of Kamloops overnight.

DriveBC reports the collision in the northbound lanes between Chuwhels Mountain Road and Inks Lake Road, one kilometre south of Kamloops.

The left lane of the highway is closed.

Watch for traffic control and expect delays.

Meanwhile, another incident was reported overnight on the Okanagan Connector.

That crash is between Pennask Summit and Sunset Main Road and has a single lane closed.

Elsewhere, an incident on Highway 3 overnight closed the highway seven km west of Elko.

All lanes were blocked and the highway was closed in both directions, DriveBC reports.

That incident was cleared about 12:45 a.m.

The severity of the incidents and any injuries involved is not known at this time.