Head-on Coquihalla crash kills New Westminster father, hockey association says

Photo: Go Fund Me Ravil Gabbassov and his wife Monica are seen in a photo posted on a GoFundMe campaign for the family.

A man killed in a head-on collision on the Coquihalla Highway Monday has been identified as a New Westminster father who had been driving his son home from a hockey tournament when the crash occurred.

In a social media post, the New Westminster Minor Hockey Association said Ravil Gabbassov died in the crash, which left his son, Timur, with minor injuries.

The two had been heading home after Timur’s team won the gold medal at a Kelowna hockey tournament which happened over the weekend.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Gabbassov family,” the association wrote on its Facebook page.

“In this challenging time, our hockey community stands as one.”

An online fundraiser has been launched to support Gabbassov’s wife and two children, and the New Westminster Minor Hockey Association invited its hockey community to attend the team’s Tuesday night game to support the family.

“In solidarity, the U15A1 team voted to play, as ‘Ravil wouldn’t have missed a game,’” the association said.

The crash happened just before noon on Monday. Environment Canada had issued a winter storm warning for the Coquihalla, advising travellers of heavy snowfall expected in the days to come.

According to RCMP Staff Sgt. Josh Roda, the driver of the southbound Ford F-150 lost control about 45 kilometres south of Merritt.

The pickup crossed through the centre ditch and into the northbound lanes, colliding with an oncoming semi truck.

Roda said the driver of the F-150 was declared dead at the scene, and the passenger was airlifted to hospital. The transport truck driver sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.