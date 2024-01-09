Man 'miraculously' uninjured after road rage shooting incident at busy Vancouver intersection

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A.. Police arrested a person after a jaywalking incident escalated into gunfire in Vancouver this weekend.

A man has been arrested after attempting to shoot the driver of a vehicle that nearly ran into him.

The incident happened at 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6 at the intersection of Commercial Drive and East 12th Avenue, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

The incident began when a pedestrian was reportedly jaywalking across the road and a driver had to slam on the brakes to stop. The two men subsequently got into a heated verbal exchange, according to authorities.

"The pedestrian drew and fired a gun, striking the frame of the car," Sgt. Steve Addison told V.I.A.

Police are unable to say what type of gun, whether it was registered, or how many shots were fired at this point in the investigation, Addison noted.

"The driver, perhaps miraculously, was uninjured," he added.

The driver called 911 and the VPD and transit police worked together to identify the suspect and follow his movements via security footage after he fled into the nearby SkyTrain station.

He was tracked to Metrotown in Burnaby where police arrested him, according to Addison.

"The investigation is ongoing and may result in multiple criminal charges," he said.

