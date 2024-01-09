Double semi-truck crash closes Highway 1 west of Spences Bridge

Photo: Skilled Truckers Canada / Facebook A crash on Highway 1 west of Spences Bridge on Tuesday.

Highway 1 is closed west of Spences Bridge due to a semi-truck crash.

DriveBC says the incident is between Nicomen River Rd and the Highway 8 junction. An assessment is in progress and the next update is due at 5:15 p.m.

REMINDER - ??CLOSED #BCHwy1 - A vehicle incident 2km N of Goldpan Provincial Park at Nicomen River Rd has the road CLOSED. Assessment in progress.#LyttonBC #SpencesBridge



?? https://t.co/Is4DlL6ccv — DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 9, 2024

Photos from Skilled Truckers Canada on Facebook shows a pair of tractor trailers that collided head-on.

The Trans-Canada Highway has been in hazardous condition through the Fraser Canyon since snow started falling Monday.

The highway was closed for several hours overnight.

A crash involving a semi truck south of Cache Creek Monday night resulted in the closure of the highway until Tuesday morning.

Conditions on Interior highways are not expected to see much improvement any time soon, according to Environment Canada.