Avalanche risk on the rise with heavy snowfall in parts of B.C.

Photo: Avalanche Canada A small slide was reported in Glacier National Park on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.

The recent heavy snow in the mountains is pushing up the avalanche risk in parts of the Southern Interior.

The Avalanche Canada rating for the area stretching from the Lower Mainland, along the Canada-U.S. border to Cathedral Provincial Park and northward to just west of Princeton and Merritt. Very dangerous avalanche conditions are expected at high and mid elevations, with considerable risk at low elevations.

Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended in the area because heavy snow and extreme winds are building reactive storm slabs.

The danger rating further east, into the West Kootenay-Boundary region and north to along the western slopes of the Rockies is listed as considerable.

East of Cranbrook, into the Elk Valley, Avalanche Canada says heavy snowfall overnight has created dangerous conditions, especially around Fernie. Another 30 centimetres of snow is forecast in the Fernie area by tomorrow.

The Avalanche hazard is also listed as high along the South Coast, Sunshine Coast and Vancouver Island. Parks Canada reports pockets of avalanche activity in the Rogers Pass section of Glacier National Park.

Avalanches claimed the lives of 16 people across Canada in 2023, including 14 deaths in B.C., according to statistics from Avalanche Canada.