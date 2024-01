Photo: UNITED STATES GEOLOGICAL SERVICE Location of an earthquake recorded off of Vancouver Island on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

A magnitude-4.7 earthquake was recorded Monday evening 186 kilometres west of Port Hardy, Earthquakes Canada says.

The quake hit just after 5:40 p.m. at a depth of five kilometres off the northern tip of Vancouver Island.

Earthquakes Canada said the temblor was not felt and no tsunami was expected.