MNP finds more than half of British Columbians are stressed out about money

Photo: The Canadian Press

Nearly half of British Columbians regret the amount of debt they’ve taken on in life, and more than half of them are concerned about repaying their debts thanks to high interest rates and inflation.

That’s the ugly picture MNP is painting today in its latest consumer debt index report, which polls residents about their finances.

The section of people concerned about repaying their debts is 56%, which is actually down 1% from three months ago. Meanwhile, 44% of people regret how much debt they’ve accumulated, which is also a 1% drop from October.

These financial situations are causing consternation among British Columbians, as 59% say their status gives them anxiety and 58% are experiencing stress as a result.

“British Columbians are facing upcoming mortgage renewals, increasing costs and the additional pressure of holiday bills coming due,” MNP licensed insolvency trustee Linda Paul said in a press release. “Many could be approaching a crisis point both mentally and financially.”

Nearly one in five British Columbians (16%) say they needed to take money from savings, home equity, RSP or alternative methods to pay debt or day-to-day expenses in the past year, while about one in five (18%) say they have only made the minimum payments towards the balance on their credit card, which is down four percentage points since 2021.