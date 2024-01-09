Motorcyclist, 54, dies of injuries after Burnaby crash

Photo: Shane MacKichan

A motorcyclist involved in a crash in Burnaby this weekend has died.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Grange Street and Chaffey Avenue at about 12:20 p.m. on Saturday for a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV, according to a Burnaby RCMP news release Monday.

"It was reported that a motorcycle was travelling westbound on Grange Street and an SUV travelling eastbound was turning north onto Chaffey Avenue when the collision occurred," stated the release.

The motorcyclist, a 54-year-old man, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the SUV, a 46-year-old woman, was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The motorcyclist died in hospital several hours later, according to police.

Photos taken at the scene show a smashed motorcycle and a Jeep Cherokee with significant front passenger side damage.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or might have video in the area of Grange Street and Chaffey Avenue between 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999. Quote file number 2024-690.