Snow warnings continue for some Southern Interior highways

Photo: DriveBC Conditions at the Coquihalla summit as of 6 a.m.

Snowfall warnings continue today for parts of the Southern Interior.

After Monday's snow, warnings continue for the Manning - Skagit Valley, Kootenays and Cranbrook, including the West Columbia, Arrow Lakes - Slocan Lake, and Kootenay Lake.

Further snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 centimetres are expected, according to Environment Canada.

Meanwhile, the snowfall warning has ended for the Okanagan, Similkameen, Shuswap, South Thompson, and Boundary, the forecaster reported early Tuesday.

"A strong low pressure system moving through B.C. will continue to give periods of snow today," for areas under continued alerts, Environment Canada says.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

Up to 15 cm is expected in the West Columbia, North Columbia, Kinbasket, Arrow Lakes - Slocan Lake, West Kootenay, and Kootenay Lake areas.

The snow is expected to ease tonight.

The snow wreaked havoc on many routes, with a crash on the TransCanada Highway, 9 kilometres south of Cache Creek closing the highway for more than five hours.

The highway was cleared as of 3:50 a.m., DriveBC reports.

Elsewhere, avalanche control work will close Highway 3 at Kootenay Pass, starting at 7 a.m.

Work is expected to continue until 9 a.m.