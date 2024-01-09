Semi jack-knifes on Coquihalla just outside Hope

Photo: Coquihalla Road Reports (And Area)/Naomigail Lancaster

UPDATE: 10:30 a.m.

A semi has jack-knifed semi on the Coquihalla Highway just outside Hope.

DriveBC reports the incident near Othello Road, one kilometre north of Hope.

A photo shared to the Coquihalla Road Reports (And Area) Facebook group by Naomigail Lancaster shows a tanker truck against the centre barricades.

The crash in the southbound lanes apparently knocked the concrete barriers into the northbound lanes.

Traffic is reduced to a single lane. Expect major delays due to congestion.

Meanwhile, the travel advisory for the Coq between Hope and Merritt has been reinstated, according to the DriveBC map.

An advisory on Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton has been lifted.

UPDATE: 9:45 a.m.

Travel advisories have been lifted on the Coquihalla Highway and Okanagan Connector, however winter conditions remain.

Limited visibility and compact snow is reported on the Coquihalla between Merritt and the Great Bear Snowshed.

On the Connector, compact snow is reported between the Highway 97 junction, Pennask Summit, and Merritt, with slushy and slippery sections.

Meanwhile, a travel advisory is in effect on Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton.

Expect heavy snowfall accumulations with drifting snow and limited visibility, reports DriveBC.

Travel is not recommended unless necessary.

On the Trans-Canada Highway, a crash is reported between Spuzzum and Boston Bar.

Single-lane, alternating traffic is in place. Watch for traffic control.

UPDATE: 9:28 a.m.

Travel advisories have been issued for two of the major highways connecting the Interior with the B.C. Coast.

DriveBC reports an advisory for the Okanagan Connector between Merritt and Summerland.

An advisory is also in place for the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt.

Limited visibility with heavy snowfall is reported, with winter conditions and heavy snow.

Expect heavy snowfall accumulations with drifting snow and limited visibility through Wednesday.

Travel is not recommended unless necessary.

ORIGINAL: 6:14 a.m.

Snowfall warnings continue today for parts of the Southern Interior.

After Monday's snow, warnings continue for the Manning - Skagit Valley, Kootenays and Cranbrook, including the West Columbia, Arrow Lakes - Slocan Lake, and Kootenay Lake.

Further snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 centimetres are expected, according to Environment Canada.

Meanwhile, the snowfall warning has ended for the Okanagan, Similkameen, Shuswap, South Thompson, and Boundary, the forecaster reported early Tuesday.

"A strong low pressure system moving through B.C. will continue to give periods of snow today," for areas under continued alerts, Environment Canada says.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

Up to 15 cm is expected in the West Columbia, North Columbia, Kinbasket, Arrow Lakes - Slocan Lake, West Kootenay, and Kootenay Lake areas.

The snow is expected to ease tonight.

The snow wreaked havoc on many routes, with a crash on the TransCanada Highway, 9 kilometres south of Cache Creek closing the highway for more than five hours.

The highway was cleared as of 3:50 a.m., DriveBC reports.

Elsewhere, avalanche control work will close Highway 3 at Kootenay Pass, starting at 7 a.m.

Work is expected to continue until 9 a.m.