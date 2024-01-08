Homeowner kills armed intruder: Quesnel RCMP

Photo: Colin Dacre

Police in the Cariboo say a home invasion suspect is dead after a “violent encounter” with a homeowner.

Quesnel RCMP say they responded on Jan. 5 at 5:38 p.m. to a report of a home invasion at a residence in the west of the community.

The homeowner told police that an armed man attempted to rob him and that there was a violent encounter, leaving the intruder dead.

RCMP called the death an isolated incident.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” says Sgt. Clay Kronebusch. “Police are working to confirm the details of the reported incident and the suspects actions leading up to the event.”

Anyone with information should contact the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211.