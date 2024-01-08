Cell phones should be banned from K-12 classrooms, says BC United

Photo: Photo by John Smith on Unsplash

As B.C. students head back to classrooms following the winter break, the BC United party is calling on the government to ban cellphone use in K-12 classrooms.

“Despite mounting evidence highlighting the negative impacts of cellphone use in classrooms, increasing concerns from parents and teachers, and other provinces like Quebec taking the lead, David Eby and the NDP have failed to act," said BC United Leader Kevin Falcon in a news release Monday.

Falcon said, if elected, a BC United government will ban cellphone use in classrooms.

“It’s clear to parents how mobile phone usage is negatively impacting our kids’ educations. The NDP’s reluctance to act is coming at a time when B.C. is seeing a decrease in literacy rates and education outcomes in math and English. Let’s get this done now so students’ focus can return to their studies, not their screens, he added.

In a statement to Castanet, Minister of Education Rachna Singh said teachers and schools should retain discretion when it comes to cellphone use.

“While we know that technology in the classroom can be a distraction, we also know that technology can be a helpful learning tool, and that some students rely on devices for accessibility," Singh said, adding many school districts have policies in place restricting cell phone access for students at school.

"Principals and teachers also have the ability to restrict cell phone use in classrooms."



"We are evaluating this issue and we will continue to work with our education partners to ensure that students are succeeding in B.C. schools," she continued.

BC United says they would fund lockers for cellphone storage during instructional hours in all K-12 schools that currently lack secure storage capabilities.

“Teachers already have enough on their plates without having to monitor cellphone usage in classrooms," Falcon said.