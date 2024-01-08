BC General Employees’ Union calls for vacancy rent control

Photo: Pixabay

As we enter a new year and many renters prepare for annual rent increases, the B.C. General Employees’ Union wants to see those rent-hikes lowered and other affordability measures put in place going forward.

The union is calling for vacancy rent control, a land value capture tax and expanded inclusionary zoning.

“Vacancy control would limit rent increases between tenants, which is a major cause of unfair evictions and displacement," says BCGEU vice-president Kari Michaels.

"In many cases landlords make homes so unlivable that occupants have no choice but to leave, all so the landlord can convert the same $900-a-month suite into a $2,400-a-month one."

Michaels adds that the results of these unchecked rent increases negatively impact everyone.

“Whether you are the person unfairly displaced, or you’re a prospective renter coming in behind them — possibly a student leaving home for the first time, a new Canadian moving to B.C., a growing family seeking more space, or a worker relocating to a neighbourhood that’s closer to a job — everyone loses because the number and diversity of affordable homes dwindles. A 3.5% increase on in-place rents is daunting enough for workers, especially in the face of our inflationary crisis, but for your typical workers and families, market-rate housing is often completely out-of-reach."

The BCGEU believes vacancy control would stop rents from rising as steeply as they have over the last decade by extending rent caps to the unit, not just existing tenants.

“It’s a common-sense protection that we need right now to stem the loss of affordable market rentals. It’s no different than how we need better protections against demovictions under the new transit-oriented development law to stop unfair displacement; both policies should be treated as emergency measures,” Michaels says.

According to the CMHC’s January 2023 Rental Market Report, the asking price for vacant units in Vancouver has exceeded in place rents by 43% on average. The BCGEU says this discrepancy is both a symptom of weak rental policy and an over-reliance on the private market, which has widened the divide between those who own and those who rent.

The union says a land value capture tax would deter speculation and eventually cool the housing market while providing the government with the funds it needs to build and manage quality, affordable public housing. Meanwhile, the proposed inclusionary zoning policy would require 50% of the units in all new developments to get an affordable housing designation, where rent is locked at 30% of the tenants’ income.