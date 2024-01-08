Coquitlam man, 21, dies after daytime Saturday shooting

Photo: Shane MacKichan. Coquitlam RCMP respond to a shooting in the area of Westwood Street and Glen Drive the evening of Jan. 6, 2024, which was the third in as many days. One was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 21-year-old man who was shot in Coquitlam last Saturday, Jan. 6, has died from his injuries.

Police say they’ve now identified the Coquitlam resident; however, "out of respect for the family’s wish for privacy at this time, the victim’s name will not be released publicly," said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, spokesperson for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), in a release issued today, Jan. 8.

The shooting happened at around 4:14 p.m. in the area of Westwood Street and Glen Drive — by Glen Park and near Glen Elementary School — and the target was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

As a result of the death, IHIT took over the investigation yesterday, Jan. 7, working with Coquitlam RCMP, BC Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS) to find the killer.

"This was a targeted shooting that happened in a busy area, with no regard for the safety of others," Pierotti added.

"We’re working closely with our partners in Coquitlam to determine what connection, if any, this has to the other recent shooting."

Coquitlam had three shootings last week: two in City Centre and one incident on Burke Mountain.

The first happened on Thursday, Jan. 4, in the residential area west of Coquitlam Centre mall when gunmen fired on a vehicle around 3 p.m.; two suspects were detained by Coquitlam Mounties.

The next night, officers were called to the area of David Avenue and Mitchell Street on Burke Mountain at around 10:30 p.m. No one was injured.

"We understand that these last three days have been incredibly stressful to the community and we want to assure the public that our officers are working tirelessly to advance all of these investigations," said Coquitlam RCMP Insp. Darren Carr in a news release.

"Public safety is our top priority. These incidents are isolated, targeted and involving a small group of individuals.