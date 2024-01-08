Helicopter pilot killed in crash near Revelstoke identied

Photo: speedonthewater.com

A helicopter pilot who lost his life in a crash east of Revelstoke on Friday has been identified as Rob Blair.

In a report by speedonthewater.com, Blair is identified as the former owner of DCB performance Boats of California.

He sold the company this past summer, and it was relocated to Phoenix, Arizona.

Blair is survived by his wife, Gail and four adult children.

He was alone in the chopper when it went down in bad weather in Glacier National Park.

RCMP, the Transportation Safety Board and BC Coroners Service are investigating the cause of the crash.

The helicopter was en route from Calgary to Sicamous at the time.

Search and rescue organizations from across the region and military aircraft searched for the crash site, which was discovered Sunday.

The helicopter's emergency beacon was pinged about 10 miles east of Revelstoke, but weather conditions kept search teams from accessing the crash scene in rough terrain.