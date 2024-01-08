Pet obesity on the rise, says BC SPCA - cut back on the treats

Photo: Glacier Media

Humans aren’t the only ones who can set resolutions for the new year.

The BC SPCA is reminding pet owners that their four-legged family members also might need some goals for 2024 — including weight management.

Hannah Weitzenfeld, a senior manager of animal health at the non-profit agency, hopes people will think about their pet's resolutions right now.

"January is a time that we're all thinking about resolutions, and sometimes those involve weight,” she says, “It's important for us to not forget our pet friends as well.”

According to the BC SPCA, veterinarians are seeing an increasing number of overweight or obese pets. And while it may look cute to have a heavy cat or dog, it could be dangerous.

“There are health conditions that can come from that. One of the biggest ones that we see is related to pain,” Weitzenfeld says, noting as animals get older, weight can have a real impact on their joints.

Another weight-related issue is pets not being able to clean themselves properly.

“This can lead to skin and other infections and it can lead to us having to do some of that work for them,” she says. “Prevention is the best cure for that."

Have an obese pet? Here’s what you can do

Many pets are smell-orientated. A treat is something they look forward to, but portion control is important, states the BC SPCA.

Weitzenfeld explains that too many treats are "killing with kindness at times," if overdone.

Pet owners should rein in the calories when it comes to both treats and portion control.

“Setting the correct amount of food for your dog or cat is really important,” she says.

Unlike humans, animals don’t show weight as much.

“They wear it a bit better. They kind of just gradually become wider and have less of a shape,” Weitzenfeld tells Glacier Media.

Owners should keep an eye on their pets, and if they notice them gaining weight there are solutions.

She explains how vets will normally weigh animals during visits and can track their goal weight as they age.

“It's about monitoring for success,” she says.

Encouraging your pet to be more active will also assist in their weight journey. Swimming or an off-leash park can be a good exercise for dogs. For cats, they can play with a wand toy or catnip to encourage movement.

Using puzzle toys is also key for increasing activity levels, Weitzenfeld says. Animals will often eat when they’re bored so keeping them engaged is a great way to help.

Weitzenfeld hopes pet owners understand they are in control of their pet's weight.

“You are empowered and it's so much easier to help your pet lose weight than it is for yourself,” she says. “At the end of the day, they’ll thank you."

For more information about pet obesity, visit BC SPCA's website.