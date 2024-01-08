Winter storm to blanket B.C. Southern Interior

Photo: DriveBC Coquihalla Summit - N Hwy 5, about 7 km north of Zopkios Brake Check, looking north.

Environment Canada has issued more highway alerts and a snowfall warning Monday morning with as much as 10 centimetres expected to fall in the valley bottoms by Wednesday afternoon.

The snowfall warning includes the Shuswap, North Okanagan, Central Okanagan and South Okanagan as well as the Boundary region and East Kootenay area.

Environment Canada expects a blanket of 10 centimetres of snow with larger amounts over higher terrain, to fall starting Monday and ending on Wednesday.

"A Pacific frontal wave and a strong low-pressure system will arrive in B.C. today. Snow will continue through Tuesday and then taper off on Wednesday morning. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult in some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas," says Environment Canada.

Winter storm warnings also remain in place for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, the Hope-to-Princeton Highway, the Okanagan Connector and the Trans-Canada Highway between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass.

More snow is expected to fall on the Coquihalla and Highway 3, with between 30 and 50 centimetres forecast to fall between Monday and Wednesday. Slightly less is predicted to fall on the Okanagan Connector and the Trans-Canada Highway.

"A series of weather systems are expected to bring heavy snow to the B.C. Interior beginning today. A frontal system will sweep through the region today, followed by a slow-moving low-pressure system that will linger through to early Wednesday," according to Environment Canada.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly, especially during weather events, resulting in hazardous driving conditions. Travellers are advised to adjust their driving to changing road conditions.

Roads contractor YRB Nicola says "blizzard-like conditions" are expected on the Coquihalla.