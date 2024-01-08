Burnaby RCMP seek witnesses, dashcam of serious motorcycle crash

Photo: Glacier Media

Police are looking for witnesses and dash camera video that might shed light on a collision in Burnaby Saturday that sent a motorcyclist to hospital in serious condition.

Emergency crews responded to the crash, at the intersection of Grange Street and Chaffey Avenue, at about 12:20 p.m., according to a Burnaby RCMP statement.

Photos taken at the scene show a smashed motorcycle and a Jeep Cherokee with significant damage to the front passenger side.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital, according to police, who said the motorcyclist was in serious condition.

The investigation is in its early stages, police said.

Anyone who saw the crash or might have dashcam footage of it is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999. Quote file number 24-690.